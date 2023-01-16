Her son survived one hit and run only to be killed in another: 'Who killed our child?'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico mother Darlene Conyers thought it was a joke. In the early morning hours of July 5, 2022, a knock on the door with a police officer on the other side. That officer broke the news that her only son, 30-year-old Brandon Fleming, had been found dead in an eastern Henrico County roadway.

Police believe Fleming was run over twice. The first driver did not stop. The second, unaware of what they hit, stopped and made the discovery.

"Based on the evidence at the scene, we know he was struck by a car on Oakland Road and that he had probably been there for a while," Lt. Robert Netherland, supervisor for the Henrico County Police crash team, said. "We know a second car comes along and actually strikes him again. The driver stops, stays, and cooperates with our investigation. We find car parts at the scene, which belong to a Chevy Malibu. We submit evidence from the clothing that gets some paint samples back that says it's a Chevy Malibu and the range we're looking at to 2016 and 2018. Initially, we had a witness give us that car description, but we have not been able to make contact with them since."

Conyers told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett and the Reopen the Case Foundation that it felt like deja vu.

On January 30, 2020, Brandon Fleming was involved in a hit-and-run as he rode his scooter to see his family in the eastern part of Henrico County.

He recovered fully from that crash.

At that time, Fleming was in the process of becoming a Henrico firefighter. He changed career paths as he rehabilitated from his injuries.

Fleming, had been at a July 4 party with friends the day he died.

He'd walked away from the party to get some fresh air, according to his mother.

Henrico Police believe that's when he was hit and killed.

Six months later, his family continued to grieve as they started the new year without him.

"The hardest thing for me Jon, was New Year's Eve because, for me, New Year's Eve was like closing the door on Brandon and closing that chapter," Conyers said. "It's like being at a funeral and watching them close that casket for the final time. Your family members are not coming back. There are no more memories to be made. There are no more dreams, there are no more hugs and kisses from him. This is 2023 and there is no Brandon and this urn with his ashes is what I have left of my son. This is all I have left. It doesn't matter what your situation was. It does not matter. You took a life. You took the life of a young man who had a very promising future. Now I need the community to help me find the person who killed our child."

If you have information that can help Henrico Crash team detectives, call 833-RTCFNVA or email us at tips@reopenthecase.org. Henrico Police say you can also reach out to them at 804-501-5000 and ask for Lt. Netherland. Remember, Reopen the Case is available in podcast form on all downloadable audio platforms.

