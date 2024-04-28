Richmond mom whose daughter vanished 7 years ago hosts annual Missing Person’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond mother whose daughter disappeared seven years ago hosted her annual Missing Person’s Day event on Saturday in Abner Clay Park.

Toni Jacobs' daughter, Keeshae, was last seen at a Church Hill home on Sept. 26, 2016. Her mother has been on a mission to bring her daughter home ever since.

Keeshae Jacobs

"When a loved one goes missing, you feel like you're alone, because people don't know what you're going through,” Jacobs previously said. “So I try to be there and be that friendly face. ‘I know what you're going through. It’s not easy, but this is what you need to do.’ I try and point them in the right direction. And let them know this is your child and you can fight for your child."

Jacobs said prevention and to raise awareness about missing persons is the event's goal.

The Reopen the Case Foundation was also part of the event

Richmond Police Detective Clarence Key, who is working on several missing persons mysteries, said finding missing persons is a collaborative effort.

"We hold these events and we applaud what you all are doing with Reopen the Case and Crime Insider," Key said. "You get these faces back out there with the hopes of generating leads that we can follow up on. And that's what it's all about, bringing closure."

Jacobs has established a foundation in her daughter’s name to educate people about missing person cases while “serving as a beacon of light” for families experiencing the unimaginable.

