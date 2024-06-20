She started a musical event to celebrate Juneteenth: 'It's the most fluid way of expressing'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders celebrated the Juneteenth holiday in a number of ways across the city -from festivals, to documetary showings, and musical celebrations.

Cassidy Snider set out to create an event where a bunch of different artists of color, all performing in different genres, could share their work through a musical Juneteenth celebration for Richmonders.

“It’s the most fluid way of expressing with friends and family the love and joy of freedom," Snider said.

WTVR Cassidy Snider

Snider hosted the celebration at the Camel off Broad Street Wednesday evening.

She said she does not take safe spaces for expression for granted, especially as she reflected on those who came before her who were enslaved and once silenced.

“You have freedom over your voice and no one can take that from you. The words that you utter the stories that you tell and songs that you sing. That is your truth," Snider said.

WTVR

That mission resonated with Blacklit and his group, Blacklit and Armagideontime. He said they wanted to participate in the event to celebrate the end of slavery and the celebration of freedom.

“It’s about our experiences and about finding your own freedom through this art," he said.

The group performed a set of songs they felt spoke to their soul as well as the significance of the day. They shared how when they perform it is the pinnacle of their freedom because it is a freedom of expression and experience.

This was the third year the event was put on.

