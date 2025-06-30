Teenage boy injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Monday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital privately. Crime Insider sources say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

