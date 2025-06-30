Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teenage boy injured in Richmond shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, June 30, 2025
Southlawn Avenue shooting
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Monday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital privately. Crime Insider sources say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone