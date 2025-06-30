Richmond senior living community hosts carnival to support Alzheimer's awareness

RICHMOND, Va. — A senior living community in Richmond brought summer fun and charitable giving together with a carnival that raised money for Alzheimer's research and awareness.

Hermitage Richmond residents and community members enjoyed an evening filled with carnival games, food, face painting, raffle tickets and a popular pie stand during the special event.

The event took place during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, helping to shed light on the cause while creating unique summer experiences for residents.

"When we have something like this, it gives us an opportunity to meet the residents and also laugh. Laugh is very important," said Andrew Lewis, director of ancillary services at Hermitage Richmond.

Guests made $2 donations for the opportunity to pie Hermitage Richmond staff members in the face, with all proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association's vital research and resources for those living with memory loss.

"I'm feeling all whipped out. You know all that whipped cream in your face, uh, and as good as I am with the residents, I couldn't believe it that all of them that came through here was throwing pie in my face," Lewis joked.

