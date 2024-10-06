Vigil remembers Richmond mother killed in murder-suicide: 'We don't want this to happen to anyone else'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family and friends gathered at Rocketts Landing to remember a Richmond mother killed in a murder-suicide.

With purple and white balloons in hand, dozens stopped by to pay their respects to Jonell Brown. The mother of three was killed in an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue three weeks ago, according to police.

"We did a purple and white to go with the domestic violence thing," Shawn Cosby, who shares a daughter with Brown, said. "We really want that pushed out there in the community because we don't want this to happen to anyone else's mom, sister or daughter or parent they look up to."

Cosby previously said their 10-year-old little girl was inside the apartment when police say a disturbance turned into domestic violence.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a man shot Jonell, and then took his own life.

Cosby said his daughter was able to get her siblings and a friend to safety.

"I'm proud of her for reacting as fast as she did and getting her siblings and best friend out of there," Cosby said. "She's very strong and mature.”

Brown is survived by two daughters, a son and a mother who said she lost her best friend,

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe page to help her family cope with extra expenses, please click here.

"Ladies or men: We on both sides of the field go through domestic violence," Cosby pleaded. "If y'all going through it, please go get help. Please find somebody to help you out. Even if your mental is not all there. There is somebody to help. It doesn't have to go this far."

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, please call 800-799-7233.

