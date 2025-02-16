Watch Now
Woman killed in Richmond had apparent gunshot wounds, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Richmond's East End Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Jennie Scher Road for a report of a person shot just before 10:45 p.m., according to Capt. Frank Scarpa with Richmond Police. That address is near the Ashley Oaks Apartments and not far from Gillies Creek Park.

"Upon arrival they encountered an adult female who had apparent gunshot wounds," Scarpa said. "She was immediately transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries."

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released, but Scarpa said Major Crimes detectives were investigating.

The death is the city's sixth homicide of 2025, Jon Burkett said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

