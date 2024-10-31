Watch Now
How day of celebration turned into nightmare for Virginia woman in Richmond: 'Never again'

Williams: 'He pops open my trunk and takes my rainbow bag. What does a man want with women's clothing?'
What began as a day of celebration turned into a nightmare for a Cumberland County woman when her car was broken into and ransacked in Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kimberly Williams' birthday bash turned into a born-day bummer when cash was stolen from her purse and the new clothes she had purchased were swiped.

The Cumberland County woman was celebrating another year before turning the big 4-0 with friends in Richmond.

It was just after midnight on the city's Southside Saturday a.m. when she parked her car at a 360 Convenience store across from a nightclub on Hull Street

Security can be seen on video walking the lot in surveillance video, but it is unclear as to who he works for.

"You can see him going in my car like it's his car," Williams said. "The guy at the store had it all on camera. The whole thing."

Video showed a man entering Williams' car using a flashlight to look in her glove box and back seat. Then he moved onto the trunk.

"He pops open my trunk and takes my rainbow bag,” she said. “What does a man want with women's clothing? He just took the bag and left."

The thief snatched about $500 in cash out of her purse, as Williams had just cashed her paycheck, before placing the bag back in the seat.

Kimberly Williams

The man gained access by pulling the handle on Williams' Dodge Charger. She forgot that if the spare key is in the car the doors automatically unlock. It is a safety feature she wishes wouldn't have worked.

"When I went to the club it was nice,” she said. “I said, ‘I can't wait to come back.’ But after this, no. Never again."

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

