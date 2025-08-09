Father 'not giving up' fight for justice 4 years after son's unsolved Richmond murder

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond father continues to search for answers four years after his 21-year-old son was fatally shot near their home on the city's Southside.

Jose Rodriguez marks Aug. 9 as a painful anniversary. It is the day in 2021 when his son Isaac was killed just steps from their mobile home at Tom Ford's off Richmond Highway.

"It's one of those days, I don't want to remember. It's four years already," Rodriguez said. "I don't want to cry, but I still feel like it because I can't forget my boy."

According to Rodriguez, his son was ambushed by multiple suspects around 10:30 p.m. that night, just a few feet from their front door.

"I can't even explain it. How do I feel after I lost my son that night? People that shot him 12 times and I don't know the reason," he said.

The grieving father expressed frustration with the investigation, saying he and his wife have personally provided information to homicide detectives but feel their tips have been ignored.

"I wake up every night thinking about why?" Rodriguez said. "I still say why and why the police don't do anything."

The family said they were told within the past year that the case was closed because officers believed all participants in the crime had been killed in other incidents.

Rodriguez disputes that and remains determined to find the truth about what happened to his son.

"We bring a lot of evidence and they don't do nothing," he said. "What I heard about it is, these people, they laughing. But detectives interview, they don't put pressure on them. It's like, 'Hey, did you kill this person? No, OK. See you. Bye-bye."

Despite the setbacks and lack of progress in the case, Rodriguez remains committed to seeking justice for Isaac.

"I'm never going to give up," Rodriguez said. "I'm going to continue... The moment he passed away, that is when I decided I'm not going to give up."

