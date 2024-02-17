Watch Now
Driver killed in I-295 wreck ran off interstate and hit trees, troopers say

Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 16:25:59-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A driver killed in a wreck along Interstate 295 in Hanover County Friday night ran off the interstate and hit trees, according to troopers.

State police were called to the single-vehicle crash along I- 295 south not far from the Pole Green Road exit at 11:30 p.m.

That is where a Dodge Charger had veered off the right of the interstate and hit a stand of trees, officials said.

"The driver and only occupant, succumbed to injuries at the scene," troopers said.

Officials have not yet released the driver's name as troopers are working to identify the victim and notify their next of kin.

"This crash remains under investigation," officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

