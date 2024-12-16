Officers find man's body after call about robbery at Richmond business, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a homicide in Richmond after a call about a robbery led them to a man's body inside a Southside business Sunday evening.



Officers were called to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a robbery that was upgraded to a shooting just after 5:35 p.m., according to Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male inside a local business with an apparent gunshot wound," Hoonsan said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

The man's body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's office to determine his cause and manner of death, Hoonsan said.

No suspect information or details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok