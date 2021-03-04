Henrico radiologist accused of misreading mammograms voluntarily surrenders medical license

HENRICO, Va. -- Former Henrico radiologist Michael Bigg, the owner and sole practitioner at the Allison Breast Center, voluntarily surrendered his license to practice medicine after the board accused him of misreading the mammograms of 18 patients.

According to a consent order sent to CBS 6 by the Virginia Department of Health Professions, Bigg surrendered the license on January 25, 2021, but the Board of Medicine just approved the surrender on Wednesday.

In a consent order, the Board of Medicine stated Bigg's medical license would be recorded as revoked on the date it was summarily suspended, which was May 20, 2020.

According to the board's original report from May, Bigg misread the mammograms of 18 patients -- and told some they did not have breast cancer when they actually did.

Bigg currently faces eight different lawsuits filed by former patients being represented by Stephanie Grana, a partner at Breit, Cantor, Grana and Bucker.

They all allege Bigg misread their mammograms, which resulted in delayed diagnoses and treatments.

CBS 6 reached out to Bigg's lawyers back in November to request an interview with him.

Attorney Edward McNelis with Sands Anderson sent us the following statement: "Dr. Bigg has been practicing radiology for over 40 years and has saved the lives of countless patients. He trusts the legal process and will not try cases in the media."

Bigg has filed a response in court to one of the lawsuits filed by a former patient, Lisa Gibson.

In that response, Bigg denies all of the allegations against him, and said he did not breach the standard of care, nor did he proximately cause her alleged injuries.