Hanover votes 'no' on referendum, Board of Supervisors will continue to elect school board members

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- For the first time in 30 years, Hanover residents got to decide if they wanted to change how school board members are selected.

According to the Department of Elections, residents chose to keep them appointed by around 2,300 votes.

The referendum was voted down 53% to 47%, which means Hanover will remain one of a select number of localities that have the Board of Supervisors appoint members opposed to the community electing them.

Karen Readon who is a member of the Hanover Parents Against Political School Boards celebrated the referendum failing.

She said she was glad that voters decided to put kids first and vote no.

“The job of determining policy and budget for our kids is a really important one. It’s important we keep the political games and nastiness out of it and keep our focus on education on our kids,” she shared.

Many who voted no said no change was needed because current leaders are making good decisions that show the district has the highest standard of learning scores across the region.

Readon said that was reflected by the result and she believe it showed that sometimes the newest way of doing things, or doing things others are doing, isn’t what is best for your locality.

“It really wasn’t in the best interest of students here,” she added.

The topic hadn’t been voted on since the 1990s. Per results on the Department of Elections website, over 40% of residents turned out to make their voices heard.

Major precincts including Ashland, Mechanicsville, and Cool Spring voted to change the process of electing board members.

While precincts including Beaverdam, Atlee, Clay, and Rockville voted no.

The results were a letdown for members of the bipartisan group Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board

“It was hard. It was hard to see it not pass. But we are so not out,” shared mom Kiri Berden.

The group worked to gather more than 12,000 signatures this summer to get the issue on the ballot.

They believe when parents have the opportunity to vote more parents are involved.

“We want to be able to choose from a plethora of candidates who are wise, care, are involved, and diverse” “It just feels like the same old same old stuff,” shared Berden.

Many who voted yes believed electing school board members would reduce politics, create transparency, and give voters a direct voice for who represents them.

The Hanover Parents Against Political School Boards hope to look at concerns people expressed on the opposite side of the issue around transparency and term limits.

They hope everyone will keep pushing for the best education for kids in Hanover.

Readon said they are happy to come together with people to figure out what those things are so we can fix them.

The Hanover Citizens for an Elected School Board believe another 30 years won’t go by before this issue is revisited and voted on again. They said they have to wait at least four years before the issue can go back on the ballot.

According to the school board website, two of the current Hanover school board members' terms will be up in June 2024.

