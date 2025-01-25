Watch Now
1 dead, another seriously injured after Hanover house fire

Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person has died and another was seriously injured after a house fire in a subdivision in Hanover County Saturday morning.

Crews were called around 7:10 a.m. to a fire at a single-story home in the 6400 block of Gaines Mill Road with a report of two people trapped inside, according to officials with Hanover Fire-EMS.

When firefighters arrived, a bystander had rescued one person from the home. That person was taken to an area hospital where they died of their injuries, according to officials.

The second victim was in serious but stable condition at last check, officials said.

There has been no word yet on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

