Hanover among 5 other Central Virginia school systems seeking superintendents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The resignation of Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill on Wednesday means five school districts in Central Virginia do not have a permanent superintendent with about one month left in summer break for most school districts.

Chesterfield, Hanover, Petersburg, Prince George, and Surry Schools are all at various steps in their hiring process.



WATCH: Superintendent resigns amid Hanover school board's 'new goals and objectives'

CBS 6 spoke with Dr. Kim Bridges with the VCU School of Education about the superintendent openings, since most of those districts will likely begin the 2024-25 school year without a permanent superintendent. She said, "superintendent turnover is not an uncommon thing" although many in Central Virginia had served their district for many years.

Bridges said it is important to realize school boards will not leave these important leadership roles vacant for long.

“The school board's job is to appoint an interim and while they have a hiring search going on for their long-term superintendent," she said. "Usually, that's a tenured person that has plenty of experience and is able to step into that role, and typically someone who knows the school division quite well.”

Virginia law requires school boards to fill superintendent positions within 180 days after it becomes open, with some exceptions.

Bridges said school boards move at various speeds, depending on a number of factors. Bridges pointed out Chesterfield County — where Dr. Merv Daugherty announced his retirement earlier this year — is closing its application pool this month with the goal of hiring a permanent superintendent by November 1.

"So that gives you a sense of the time frame. Here we are in July, they're in kind of the second phase, and yet they're still thinking it's going to take three or four more months before they can have that final person in line," she said.

It is important for families in a given district to pay close attention to the hiring process since many school boards and search firms take community input into account when publishing a job description and throughout the hiring process.

"They typically will do a job description based on the attributes that that particular community is seeking. So the search firm or the School Boards Association will help the school board develop that profile, and then put that out in all kinds of networks that reach more of a national audience," Bridges said.

Overall, the role of the superintendent is crucial to the everyday learning environment, especially when working in concert with a district's school board, Bridges said.

“It's a highly complex, demanding job, but it does make a difference for student achievement and student learning," she said.

CBS 6 also contacted the Virginia School Board Association for background on what these processes look like, generally speaking:

Q: What does a superintendent search typically entail?

The superintendent search process is shaped by the school board's direction and goals. Typically, the board will define the scope of the search, which includes determining the desired qualifications, experience, and leadership qualities for the new superintendent. This process can involve hiring a search firm, conducting community and staff surveys to gather input, and creating a detailed timeline for the search.

Q: How are candidates identified?

Candidates can be identified through various methods. One common approach is to issue a position announcement that clearly outlines the qualifications and characteristics the board is seeking in a superintendent. This announcement is distributed widely through educational networks, professional associations, and online job boards. Internal candidates and those from within the community may also be considered.

Q: How long do these processes usually take?

The duration of the superintendent search process varies depending on the board’s approach and the complexity of the search. On average, it can take anywhere from three to six months. Factors influencing the timeline include the time needed to gather stakeholder input, the thoroughness of the candidate vetting process, and the scheduling of interviews and public meetings. Ultimately, the board’s priorities and the urgency of filling the position will dictate the pace of the search.

Q: What does it mean for a school district if they begin the school year without a superintendent?

If a school division starts the school year without a permanent superintendent, it indicates that the search for a new leader is still ongoing. To ensure stability, the board typically appoints an acting superintendent to manage the division's operations. A strong central office staff can help maintain continuity and support schools effectively during this transition period. This situation is not uncommon and can be managed successfully with clear communication and effective interim leadership.

