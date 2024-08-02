Riders have 'eyes and ears open' after teen shot on GRTC bus in Richmond: 'I’m always vigilant and alert'

RICHMOND, Va. -- For many people, public transit, especially buses, is critical to get to and from work and for shopping. But there are dangers for bus drivers and passengers across the country.

At a Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) bus stop in Richmond on Friday, passengers were reacting to the news that a 16-year-old boy was shot on a bus Thursday after an altercation.

“I’m always vigilant and alert," one rider said. "I’m ready for whatever.”

The teen, who was shot in the leg, suffered injuries police described as non-life threatening.

While the nationwide trend may be seeing an increase in violence, many riders in Richmond said they feel safe but cautious.

“I just try to keep my head on a swivel, always have my eyes and ears open and just be careful," another ride said. "You can’t be too safe.”

GRTC officials said that "recent events on board GRTC buses are not reflective of the general passenger experience."

"Any incident is unacceptable, and we continue to take steps to ensure passenger and operator safety at all times," officials said.

GRTC officials also said they live cameras, which can be monitored in real-time, are in place at all Pulse stations and at the Downtown Transfer Station.

A recent Associated Press analysis found that even as overall crime is falling in America, major assaults reported by transit workers reached a 15-year high last year. Those assaults were up 47 percent from 2020.

In Petersburg, the transit system's 24 buses average more than 500 miles over six days a week.

Petersburg Area Transit (PAT) Director Darius Mason called violence toward drivers or passengers “very rare” in the city.

If something does happen on or off the, Mason said it will be caught on camera.

“All our buses are equipped with an eight-camera System aboard the buses," Mason explained. "We have DVRs where we can pull video footage if there is an accident or incident on any of our buses.”

Additionally, bus drivers are trained about how to de-escalate a situation. But if that doesn’t work they have a panic button and two-way radio to call for help.

Robert Lockley, who has been driving PAT buses for nearly four decades, said he feels "a lot more safe" thanks to the camera system.

Both Lockley and Mason agree that there is a new equation in the danger.

“Our biggest challenge right now is dealing with individuals with mental health issues,” Mason said. “That seems to break a big thing we are dealing with.”

If someone does become violent, Mason said there is an old PAT bus set up at the bus station.

“We utilize this vehicle for individuals who act up for a place to detain them until PD can come and assist us,” Mason explained.

Mason said all transit systems have one goal.

“We want to make sure the drivers get home safe to their families,” Mason said.

