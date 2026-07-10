Inmate dies by apparent suicide at Greensville Correctional Center; marks fourth death in July

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — An inmate died by apparent suicide at Greensville Correctional Center on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Information from VADOC's Office of Law Enforcement Services says team members attempted life-saving measures on the inmate before they were pronounced dead.

This is the fourth death reported at Greensville Correctional Center in July and the 74th in a three-year span.

The deaths include an alleged beating on July 4 which resulted in an inmate's death a second apparent suicide at Greensville Tuesday morning and an inmate who appeared to have died of natural causes on Thursday.

Greensville Correctional Center is one of two facilities in the state that has an infirmary, meaning it houses inmates who are in need of end-of-life care, VADOC confirmed, adding that the serious medical conditions of some of the inmates impacts the death totals.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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