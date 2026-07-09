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Virginia's first alpine coaster Mountain Mayhem opens at Massanutten Resort

Virginia's first alpine coaster, Mountain Mayhem, is now open at Massanutten Resort in the Shenandoah Valley.
Check out Virginia's first alpine coaster Mountain Mayhem
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RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's first alpine coaster is now open at Massanutten Resort in the Shenandoah Valley.

Mountain Mayhem stretches 3,380 feet and features 2,156 feet of downhill track, with riders reaching speeds up to 25 mph.

The coaster is open to resort guests and members of the community, Kameron Tucker, mountain sports director at Massanutten Resort, said.

Single and double rider options are available for families.

"Bringing the thrills of an alpine coaster to the State of Virginia for the first time is a major accomplishment for our team," Michael Hammes, general manager and vice president at Massanutten Resort, said. "[It] underscores our commitment to ensuring Massanutten remains a leading destination for families and friends on the East Coast."

Mountain Mayhem joins existing attractions at the Family Adventure Park, including the Mega Zip, Ridge Rappel, climbing excursions, tubing and gem mining.

The park operates Friday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Massanutten Resort is located about two hours northwest of Richmond in Rockingham County, Virginia. More information is available at massresort.com.

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