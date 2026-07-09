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Suspect arrested in connection to Henrico shooting that killed 20-year-old

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 9, 2026
Curtis Whitted Jr.
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Curtis Whitted Jr., Henrico police announced on Thursday.

Curtis Whitted Jr.
Curtis Whitted Jr.

Savontre Kester Garlick, 20, of Aylett, Virginia, is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to Whitted's death.

Police say Whitted was shot on Wednesday, June 24, around 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Kingsridge Road. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree with a man inside who had been shot.

The man, later identified as Whitted, was rushed to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to call Det. M. Lynch at 804-501-7324. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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