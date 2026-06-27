Family searching for answers after 20-year-old killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot Wednesday night near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, and his family is now searching for answers.

Curtis Whitted Jr. was found behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a tree in the 300 block of Kingsridge Parkway. Police say his most serious injuries were not from the crash — he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator before his family made the decision to let him go.

WTVR Curtis Whitted Jr.

"I got a call from my sister saying, 'Come to the hospital,' because he was, basically, getting ready to die," said his aunt, Keyavonte Crawford. "It's different when it's your child or your nephew, somebody you watched your sister have her child, and then I watched him take his last breath. It's mind-boggling, very overwhelming, and stressful."

WTVR Keyavonte Crawford

Whitted Jr.'s family has questions about why he was in that area. He was known as a quiet, devoted son who loved playing AAU basketball. Family affectionately called him "Boo Boo."

Crawford said his unexpected death crushes her soul.

"Love on your people, man, because you just never know what's going on out here. It don't even got to be, necessarily, for you. You could just be in the wrong place at the wrong time and your child is gone or you're gone," Crawford said.

Police are asking for information about who may be involved in Whitted Jr.'s murder. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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