Chesterfield woman driving the wrong way on Virginia interstate killed in tractor-trailer crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 23-year-old Chesterfield County woman died early Thursday after driving the wrong way on Interstate 295 and colliding with a tractor-trailer in eastern Henrico County, police said.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash near the Route 60 and Interstate 64 east exit at the 28-mile marker at about 2:27 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a Hyundai was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-295 when it collided with a tractor-trailer," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The impact caused the tractor-trailer to cross through the median and into the southbound lanes, where it came to rest."

The Hyundai caught fire after the crash.

Police identified the Hyundai driver as Skylar Mackenzie Vargo, 23, of South Chesterfield.

Vargo died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.

"Hazardous materials crews also responded to the scene due to the tractor-trailer leaking diesel fuel and oil," a state police spokesperson said. "All lanes have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation."



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