SwimRVA-North issuing refunds to summer members after fire damaged facility

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — SwimRVA-North is issuing prorated refunds to summer members after a fire earlier this week caused extensive damage to the Henrico County facility.

The organization announced in a message to members Friday that refunds will be automatically processed to the original form of payment. Members do not need to take any action. SwimRVA said to allow several business days for the refund to appear on accounts.

"It is possible that SwimRVA-North will remain closed for the rest of the summer," the organization said. "We will continue working diligently to restore the facility. If we are able to reopen at any point before the season ends, we would love the opportunity to welcome our North members back."

SwimRVA said it made the decision to issue refunds rather than ask members to continue waiting through an uncertain timeline.

"We know this has been an incredibly difficult summer for our SwimRVA-North community," the organization said. "These events have deeply affected our members, families, and staff. However, we are truly humbled by the kindness and patience you have shown us."

Fire destroyed the pool house at SwimRVA-North, located off Wilkinson Road, early Tuesday morning. Henrico Division of Fire crews were called around 1:13 a.m. to the 400 block of North Wilkinson Road. Chief Fire Marshal Scott Sutton said crews arrived within about six minutes and found the structure "well involved in fire."

Henrico County Fire chars SwimRVA-North in Henrico Brendan King

The fire came weeks after 9-year-old King Overton drowned at the same facility while attending a summer swim camp in June.

Henrico County 9-year-old boys dies during summer camp at Henrico pool: 'He was our everything' A.J. Nwoko

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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