9-year-old boy dies during SwimRVA summer camp at Henrico County pool

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old boy died Monday afternoon after a possible drowning at a Henrico County pool, police said.

Officers were called to SwimRVA-North, located at 317 North Wilkinson Road, around 2:30 p.m. for a reported medical emergency.

First responders found the boy unresponsive after being pulled from the pool.

Police said facility staff had provided care before emergency crews arrived.

SwimRVA officials said camp staff immediately began CPR and continued lifesaving efforts until paramedics and Henrico County firefighters took over.

The boy, a participant in the SwimRVA-North summer camp, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones during this loss,” SwimRVA Executive Director Adam Kennedy said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences and are keeping them and all those affected by this tragedy in our thoughts.”

Kennedy said the nonprofit organization is cooperating fully with authorities reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

In support of the child, his family, and staff, SwimRVA-North will be closed Tuesday, June 16, and grief counseling support is being arranged for campers and staff.

SwimRVA is a nonprofit community hub for aquatics in the Richmond region, offering water safety programs, fitness, competitive aquatics, and summer camps that include swim lessons as part of their activities.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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