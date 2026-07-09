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Inmate dies at Greensville Correctional Center; Virginia DOC says natural causes suspected

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 9, 2026
Greensville Correctional Center
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GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — An inmate at Greensville Correctional Center died from what appear to be natural causes on Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Information from VADOC's Office of Law Enforcement Services says team members attempted life-saving measures on the inmate, who was later taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.

"OLES investigates all deaths in Virginia correctional facilities, and the incident described above is currently under investigation by this team. No further information will be provided at this time," a spokesperson said.

This death marks the 73rd at Greensville Correctional Center in three years.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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