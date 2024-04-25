Fulton Bank celebrates new Scott's Addition financial center, awards $120,000 in impact grants

RICHMOND, Va. — Fulton Bank is celebrating the grand opening of its new financial center and commercial banking office in Richmond.

Fulton Bank Richmond leaders join members of Fulton Bank team for ribbon cutting at new financial center and commercial banking office in Scott’s Addition.

Fulton Bank CEO Curt Myers called the financial center, which is located at 3210 West Broad Street in Scott's Addition, "another convenient location for our customers in the Richmond area.”

“At this new location, we will continue to serve as trusted advisors, providing education and resources to families and local businesses that will help them reach their financial goals,” Myers said.

WTVR

Fulton Bank's Fair and Responsible Banking Director William "Smokey" Glover outlined the Fulton Forward program at the grand opening. Then Glover presented Fulton Forward Foundation impact grants of $100,000 to Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation and $20,000 to Housing Forward Virginia.

“We’re proud to be able to make these significant contributions to local community organizations that are working to build vibrant communities,” Glover said. “The Fulton Forward initiative is about partnering with organizations to help foster affordable housing, drive economic development, and promote financial literacy, and diversity, equity and inclusion within our communities.”

The financial center, which is the bank's third location in Metro Richmond, offers banking for residents and businesses as well as financial literacy offerings like credit counseling and homebuyer education.