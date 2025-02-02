'I was on my knees,' West End business owner says after fire gutted shop

RICHMOND, Va. — A West End business is in recovery mode after a fire raged for over an hour on Monday morning.

Sam Haboush, the owner of World Foreign Car Service, arrived at work early to find his business engulfed in flames.

“I tried to pull onto Three Chopt and it was blocked. I saw a bunch of fire trucks and lights,” Haboush said. “It was pretty bad. I was on my knees, to be honest with you.”

Fire crews struggled for more than an hour to bring the flames under control, calling it a two-alarm fire due to the intensity of the blaze. Firefighters reported small explosions inside the shop caused by water reacting with magnesium.

“Just to see something you’ve been building for 39 years go up in flames in an hour, it’s pretty bad,” Haboush said.

The damage extends beyond the physical structure of the building.

“We lost everything. Everything. Even customer names and all the data. Not even a single paper inside,” he noted.

Despite the destruction, Haboush remains determined to rebuild.

“I know that I’m going to rebuild, definitely. I know we’re part of the community, and everyone is willing to help... I know they’ll come back,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. In the meantime, the shop is temporarily reopening at a nearby location. Former clients are encouraged to contact the business at 804-282-1900.

