Fatal wreck causes 4-mile backup on Interstate 95 in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Troopers are working a fatal wreck along Interstate 95 north in Hanover County Thursday afternoon.

The interstate's left lane and shoulder are closed near Doswell at mile marker 96.5 due to a vehicle crash. That is about two mile from the Route 30 exit at mile marker 98.

Traffic was backed up for four miles as of about 1:35 p.m.

"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid additional delays," VDOT officials said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have been released yet.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

