Man on motorcycle killed after being hit by car in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a wreck near Scott's Addition in Richmond Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of West Broad Street and Hamilton Streets around 10:15 p.m., according officials with Richmond Police.

That is where officers said the driver of a car hit a man on a motorcycle.

The car's driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that the motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was "driving recklessly" before he was hit.

There was no word at last check Sunday morning if charges would be filed in the crash.

