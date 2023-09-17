Watch Now
Man found shot to death in the yard of Richmond home, police say

An investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death in the yard of a home in a Southside neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Sep 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after police found a man shot to death in the yard of a home in a Southside neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Police were called to the 1400 block of Drewry Street for the report of a person shot just after 3 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male down and unresponsive in a yard of a residence," police said. "He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene."

The victim is a 55-year-old man, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death, police said.

Those sources told Burkett that two men who knew each other were arguing before shots were fired.

While detectives are investigating, officers said they "are not looking for any suspects at this time."

Burkett said sources told him an arrest was made on the scene.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at 804-646-3871 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

