Dominion Energy Christmas Parade to begin at Children's Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade announced a new route for 2026, with the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHor) at the very beginning.

The parade will step off on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the intersection of 10th and Marshall streets.

The procession will pass the Children's Tower and Pavilion before turning right onto Broad Street and continuing west, through downtown to Allen Avenue.



Organizers established the new route after the success of 2025's route, which brought the parade past CHoR for the first time.

"Last year, we witnessed firsthand the incredible impact that bringing the parade to CHoR had on patients, families, caregivers, and our entire community," said Parade Director Tara Daudani. "The response was so meaningful that we knew we wanted to make the hospital an even more integral part of the parade. Beginning the parade at CHoR allows us to ensure every participant—from marching bands and floats to balloons and Legendary Santa—shares the magic of the season with these remarkable children before continuing through the heart of Richmond."

"The parade's visit to our children’s hospital last year created unforgettable memories for our patients and families. Having the 2026 parade begin at CHoR is an extraordinary gift that reinforces how deeply this community cares for the children we serve. We are grateful to Richmond Parade, Inc. and all of its partners for continuing to make our patients and team members part of this wonderful winter tradition," CHoR President Elias Neujahr said.

The 2026 route will also feature the new ColonialWebb Fan Zone, a free area with activities and food vendors, near 8th and Broad streets.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live for viewers who want to watch from home.

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