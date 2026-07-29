Virginia farm family hit twice urges drivers to slow down for equipment: 'We have to be on the road'

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Farming is big business in Virginia — a $105 billion industry supported by more than 7 million acres across 39,000 farms. But moving that equipment from field to field means sharing the road with everyday drivers, and the results can be deadly.

Between 2015 and 2024, there were 42 reported crashes involving farm equipment in Virginia, resulting in 19 fatalities.

The Doyle family of Greensville County understands that danger better than most. Two members of the same family have been struck by distracted drivers on the same stretch of Route 58 — years apart.

WTVR Payton Doyle

Payton Doyle has been farming for more than 20 years.

"Plant, spray, harvest, do it all," Payton said.

Moving equipment between fields means regularly driving tractors, sprayers, and other large machinery on public roads. Payton said the ask to other drivers is simple.

"That's all it takes, just give me a little bit of time and I'll be out your way," Payton said.

About 20 years ago, Payton's older brother was driving a sprayer on Route 58 when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer on a straight stretch of road.

"Our first accident, with my older son, it was a mile straight stretch," said Joey Doyle, Payton's father.

Provided to WTVR Crash involving tractor on Route 58 in Greensville County.

Then, two years ago, history repeated itself on the same road.

"All of a sudden, wham, truck just ran into the back of me. Straight stretch of road. I was as far to the right as I could get," Payton said.

Investigators estimated the truck that hit Payton was traveling 65 mph. Payton walked away with two cracked vertebrae and was left "just banged up" with "scratches and bruises."

Joey said the accidents have given him a perspective no parent wants.

"We can replace all of that. We can't replace our kids," Joey said.

WTVR Joey Doyle

In response, a handful of share-the-road signs have been posted across Greensville County, reminding drivers to watch for farm equipment.

"It's been a pretty good eyeopener for a lot of people. We've had a lot of good comments," Joey said.

Joey said farm equipment on public roads is simply a reality of modern agriculture.

"We have to transport equipment, commodities, you name it. We have to be on the road a lot," Joey said.

He asked drivers to pay closer attention when they see farm equipment ahead.

"Pay attention to what's going on. Maybe slow down when they see farm equipment, see that slow moving vehicle emblem, see the flashing lights," Joey said.

WTVR

Since his accident, Payton's replacement sprayer came equipped with a rear-facing camera so he can monitor traffic approaching from behind.

"This is my screen in the tractor and I've got a rear camera on the back so I can look at the traffic coming from behind me," Payton said.

The Doyle family hopes the share-the-road signs will eventually be posted along roads in all 100 Virginia counties. Payton said the goal is straightforward.

"If the signs save one life, we've done our job," Payton said.

His message to drivers is equally simple.

"All we want is people to be patient, slow down and move over," Payton said.