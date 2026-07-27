Deputies respond to Hanover home for alleged suicide. Now, a 19-year-old is charged in a man's death.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a man's death after deputies responded to a Hanover County home for what was initially reported as a suicide, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the 11300 block of Pinhook Road in Rockville just before 1 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside a home.

The man has been identified as Adonise Bernard Patrick, 29, of Richmond.

A news release Monday said the investigation quickly revealed that Patrick did not die by suicide.



"An altercation occurred between Mr. Patrick and a female while a firearm was being handled. During the altercation, the firearm was discharged, resulting in the death of Mr. Patrick," the sheriff's office said.

Emily-Asia Lynn Pierce, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm and underage consumption of alcohol.

She is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Adonise Patrick during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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