Former Powhatan County sports academy owner sentenced to 24 years in sex abuse case

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Joseph Parker, the former owner of Fast Feet Sports Academy in Powhatan, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison in a child sex abuse case.

Parker was convicted in March of sexual battery against children under 13. He was accused of sexually abusing six girls who attended the program.

His prison sentence will be followed by three years of probation, mandatory therapy and registration as a sex offender.

Parker's attorney spoke after the sentencing.

"He has maintained his innocence from the very beginning. He's never said a single word to me otherwise or never said anything to me, not that it's relevant to what he tells me and it's attorney-client privilege what he tells me, but everything that he has said in the courtroom, he has said is consistent with me -- out of -- the court," Ed Riley said.

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