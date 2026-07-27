RPS 200-day school program returns as district touts early academic gains

RICHMOND, Va. — Students at Cardinal Elementary School were welcomed with cheers, high-fives and encouragement from teachers, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) leaders and families as the district kicked off the return of their 200-Day School Program.

"This is the fourth year of the 200-day program, and the only program like this in the entire country, believe it or not," RPS Board Chair Shavonda Fernandez said during Monday's celebration.

For grandparents, Dr. Rema Fraizer-Henderson and Mark Henderson, the morning was especially meaningful as they dropped off their grandson for his first day of kindergarten.

“I’m excited about it but I’m a little mixed feelings because he’s new to the big school,” Fraizer-Henderson said. “I guess he’s ready for kindergarten. He’s kind of confused a little bit because the school is so big and so many people.”

The 200-day pilot program launched during the 2023-24 school year at Cardinal and Fairfield Court elementary schools as an effort to address longstanding equity and achievement gaps by extending the school year. Oak Grove-Bellemeade and Woodville elementary schools joined the initiative the following year after district leaders said they were encouraged by the early results.

According to RPS, English Language Learner students at the district's 200-day schools have improved their Virginia Language & Literacy Screening System (VALLSS) scores by more than 20 points since the program began.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said the schools are also showing strong gains in early literacy.

"All the data isn't final yet, but I can tell you, at minimum, when you look at early literacy scores of the top five gainers in RPS last year, four of them were RPS 200 schools," Kamras said. "Four out of the top five. It's huge."

Teachers and staff who participate in the extended calendar receive a proportional increase in their base pay to compensate for the additional month of work.

Kamras said expanding the program to more schools would come with a significant cost at a time when the district is facing budget challenges.

"The average teacher pay at the RPS 200 schools is some of the highest pay across the Commonwealth because of the extra month of work," Kamras said. "That's expensive, but we know good things are expensive, and so that is something that we continue to fundraise for."

The program is financially supported by the nonprofit Richmond Ed Fund.

When asked which school could be next to join the 200-day model, Kamras said that decision will ultimately be up to the Richmond School Board.

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