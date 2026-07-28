Henrico family seeks answers after 13-year-old pulled from apartment pool dies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 13-year-old boy died Monday after he was pulled from a pool at a Henrico apartment complex, and his family is now searching for answers.

Allan Taylor walked out of the front door of his aunt's Richfield Place apartment unit Monday afternoon and never returned.

Desire Dinkins, Allan's aunt, said she had no idea he had gone to the pool.

"He came in the house, and he said he was just checking in, and he said he was going back outside. He never mentioned the pool," Dinkins said.

Provided to WTVR Allan Taylor

By the time Dinkins was notified, Allan had already been removed from the water.

"By the time they came and got me they had already had him out the water. I don't know how long he was under," Dinkins said. "I kind of figure something, because when the ambulance left, there was no lights or sirens."

According to Henrico's Division of Fire, Allan died after being pulled from the pool at the apartment complex. The pool's entrance is now secured with chains, and a sign in front of the leasing office reads the pool will be closed until further notice.

Dinkins said the pool was the last place she expected Allan and his friends to be, saying it had been closed for most of the summer and she does not have a pool pass.

"I didn't even know the pool was open," Dinkins said.

Detectives have had difficulty gathering information from security cameras near the pool.

"You can see on the side of the building pointing directly at the pool are two cameras, but he said the rental office told him it wasn't working," Dinkins said.

The Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause of death.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family of 9-year-old King Overton — who drowned just a few miles away at the SwimRVA North location — visited Dinkins to offer their condolences and support.

Provided to WTVR Allan Taylor

As Dinkins searches for answers, she said she is focused on staying strong for Allan's three siblings and her own child.

"I'm broken. I don't know if I'm coming or going, but I have to be strong for them, plus I've got one of my own," Dinkins said.

Dinkins also had a message for other parents and caregivers.

"Keep an eye on your kids make sure they are honest with you, and if you're at the pool and there's no lifeguard there, leave. Especially if you as an adult don't know how to swim yourself," Dinkins said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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