13-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from Henrico pool

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was pulled from a pool in Henrico County Monday afternoon, according to Henrico Police.

Henrico Police and Fire crews responded to a reported medical emergency in the 6000 block of Grammarcy Circle in the Chamberlayne area around 3:45 p.m.

Officials found the boy unresponsive after being pulled from a pool. Paramedics began treating him and transported him to the hospital for further treatment. Officials have not yet shared the severity of his injuries.

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