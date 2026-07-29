Darby House fire survivors face housing crisis as funding deadline looms, affordable options run out

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —Nearly a month after a three-alarm fire displaced more than 60 seniors from Darby House apartments in Henrico, some residents have found permanent housing — but others are running out of time and options.

Lorenzo Parker, who was displaced from the fire along with his mother Barbara Threatts, said he and his mother have finally found stable housing in Chesterfield County after weeks of uncertainty.

"By the grace of God, we made it here. And by the grace of God, we're going to continue to make it," Parker said.

But even as he settles into his new home, Parker said his thoughts remain with former neighbors who are still searching.

"Imagine being in your 70s or plus, having to move three times and still not being stable," Parker said.

CBS 6 first spoke with Parker and his mother earlier this month after they were displaced from the Darby House fire and eventually moved to Extended Stay South in Henrico, which they described as unsanitary conditions.

WTVR Barbara Threatts and Lorenzo Parker

An anonymous $50,000 donation to the United Way temporarily extended funding for extended stay hotel rooms through Friday, easing fears that Darby House's parent company, Homes for America, would no longer cover the cost. But as July 31 approaches, many displaced residents remain without a permanent home.

Parker said the financial reality facing many of his former neighbors is daunting.

"Everybody can't just jump out there on a limb and pay an extra $200 or $300," Parker said.

Carol Chivaro, who is still searching for affordable housing following the fire, said the situation has worn on her.

"I just wish it were over and I could find an apartment that I can afford," Chivaro said.

WTVR Carol Chivaro

Another displaced resident, who chose not to be identified, said the available options are simply out of reach for many seniors living on fixed incomes.

"The units, like I said, they are high, they are expensive," the resident said. "It's not catering to what these people were paying."

Parker said the affordability gap is a serious concern for those on government assistance or retirement income.

"Even if they relocate, how are they going to make it financially?" Parker said.

CBS 6 reached out to Homes for America and Housing Opportunities Unlimited with the following questions: How many displaced seniors are still in need of permanent housing? What options are available for those still displaced after July 31? And why Homes for America cannot continue or assist with funding rooms for those in need beyond July?

A representative with Housing Opportunities Unlimited declined to comment by phone, saying the organization would release a statement. As of publication, no statement has been received. Homes for America has not responded to requests for comment.

Parker said he is speaking out because he does not want anyone to be forgotten.

"I don't want anybody left behind. I want everybody to have an end story similar to me and my mom," Parker said.

His mother's comfort remains his priority as he looks ahead.

"Once she's comfortable, I'm good with that. I can just move on and keep on going," Parker said.

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