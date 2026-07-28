Tuesday is deadline for residents to give public comment on Google's Project Skye: Wetlands

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday is the deadline for public comment on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit application for Project Skye, Google's proposed data center campus south of Genito Road near Mosley Road.

Google is proposing four data centers, three substations, parking, roads, utilities, and stormwater management facilities on the 880-plus-acre property.

According to the filing, the project is projected to permanently destroy 17.99 acres of palustrine forested wetlands and impact 8,115 linear feet of stream channel associated with Deep Creek, a tributary of the James River. An additional 7.23 acres of forested wetlands would be converted to a less ecologically valuable wetland type. Construction would also temporarily impact 125 linear feet of stream channel.

To offset unavoidable environmental damage, Google proposes purchasing 43.31 wetland credits and 9,213 stream credits from approved mitigation banks.

To minimize impacts, the company says it will cross stream channels perpendicularly and position stormwater basins to maintain pre-development water flow conditions. Google also says the project will preserve 121 of 147 total on-site wetland acres and 23,723 of 32,045 total linear feet of stream channel.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will make the final determination on whether the proposed mitigation is sufficient to offset losses to waters of the United States.

Click here to submit public comments, by the end of day Tuesday.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.