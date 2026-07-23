Have questions about data centers in Chesterfield? County launches informational website to answer them.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — As some residents voice growing concerns about data centers coming to their community, Chesterfield County has launched a comprehensive website to address questions and outline the county's vision for these major tech developments.

The initiative comes as Google prepares to build three data center campuses in the county, making the tech giant Chesterfield's largest single commercial taxpayer.

County officials are using the new site to explain how these facilities align with their long-term economic development strategy, emphasizing the tax revenue benefits that will support schools and public safety services.

The county's path to attracting major tech investment began in 2019 when officials lowered tax rates on data center technology and equipment. That decision has now paid off with Google's substantial commitment to the area.

The website features an interactive map that helps residents visualize the scope of development, showing existing data centers alongside those currently under construction and proposed facilities awaiting approval.

Recognizing community worries about resource consumption, the new website reports how county officials have secured specific commitments from Google regarding water and energy usage.

The company has agreed to limit its daily water consumption to less than 8% of Chesterfield's typical capacity while exploring opportunities to incorporate treated wastewater into its operations.

For electricity, the county emphasizes that data centers won't directly impact residents' utility bills. Virginia plans to implement a new electricity tax specifically targeting data centers, and Google has promised to pursue energy-efficient operations. The company has also committed to installing noise and light buffers to minimize any impact on nearby residences.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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