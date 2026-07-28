Former Chesterfield Schools dean sues county over firing tied to Charlie Kirk Facebook post

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Chesterfield County Schools employee fired after posting comments on Facebook about the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk is now suing the county.

Alana Hartman-Hall filed suit in Richmond federal court, naming the Chesterfield School Board, the superintendent, and other officials as defendants. She's alleging that her termination was a violation of her First Amendment rights.

Hartman-Hall was dean of students at Clover Hill High School before her termination last October. The firing came several weeks after she posted comments on her personal Facebook page about Kirk's killing.

"When you promote violence and advocate for a percentage of teachers and students to be sacrificed to school shootings. You reap what you sow... If you aren't in a school and aren't responsible for kids you'll never get it. Once again Charlie Kirk you reap what you sow." Hartman-Hall said.

Hartman-Hall is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages, in addition to loss of wages and other damages.

CBS 6 reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools. The school system declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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