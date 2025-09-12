Chesterfield school official faces calls for resignation over Facebook post about Charlie Kirk

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County Public Schools dean of students is facing calls for resignation after a controversial Facebook post about Conservative activist Charlie Kirk surfaced online.

The seemingly private post, obtained by CBS 6, allegedly shows Alana Hartman-Hall writing: "When you promote violence and advocate for a percentage of teachers and students to be sacrificed to school shootings... You reap what you sow."

Lieutenant Governor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears has called for Hartman-Hall's resignation following the social media post.

Chesterfield County Public Schools released a statement on the situation Thursday afternoon.

"The school division has been made aware of certain social media posts made by staff members that do not reflect the values and expectations of Chesterfield County Public Schools," the social media post reads. "While employees may express personal opinions, we expect all staff to maintain the highest standards of professionalism. Division leadership are reviewing the matter; however, state and federal employment laws prevent us from sharing more specific information. As always, our priority remains providing a respectful, supportive learning environment for every student."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.