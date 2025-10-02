Virginia mother fights release of man acquitted by insanity in son's death: 'It's way too soon'

RICHMOND, Va. — A grieving mother voiced her opposition Thursday to the potential release of the man who killed her son but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Barbara Froede attended a hearing at the John Marshall Courthouse, where a judge will decide whether Derrick Adjei can be conditionally released from psychiatric care. Adjei was acquitted in the July 2022 shooting death of Froede's son, Kyle Stoner, outside a restaurant.

"It's just... It's way too soon," Froede said.

The hearing, originally scheduled for two hours, lasted nearly three as the court considered Adjei's request for conditional release after spending just over two years in treatment.

"This is record timing for somebody to be released after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity," Froede said.

He was killed sitting at a Richmond restaurant. His loved ones had their day in court.

If granted conditional release, Adjei would live with his parents while following strict guidelines, including weekly check-ins with the community service board and monthly drug tests.

The defense brought three mental health experts to testify. All had evaluated Adjei and determined he no longer poses a threat to the community. They cited his six-week anti-psychotic injections to treat his schizophrenia and his successful completion of a jail diversion program as evidence supporting his potential release.

Prosecutors challenged the thoroughness of Adjei's mental evaluations. They argued that despite improvements in treatment, Adjei has a history of mental health issues, delusions and paranoia dating back to 2018 and 2019.

The Commonwealth also emphasized that Adjei committed random acts of violence by shooting into a crowd, injuring multiple people and killing Stoner outside City Dogs restaurant on West Main Street in Richmond's Fan neighborhood in July 2022. Then he led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, which prosecutors said demonstrated unpredictable behavior.

Froede agreed with prosecutors, who suggested that if Adjei is released, he should be placed in a group home with more supervision rather than with his parents.

The judge said her ruling will be issued in writing within the next month.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.