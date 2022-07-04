Man killed at Richmond restaurant remembered as 'a tremendous father'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kyle Stoner, 36, was shot and killed outside City Dogs restaurant in Richmond on Sunday night, according to family and a statement the restaurant posted on social media.

"We are deeply saddened by the heinous crime that happened on the patio of City Dogs last evening," a message on the restaurant's Facebook page read. "Kyle Stoner was a longtime regular and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our patrons and employees who witnessed this tragic, violent event. We love you guys and truly appreciate your bravery."

Stoner family photos Richmond shooting victim Kyle Stoner

Witnesses said someone started shooting at the restaurant's patio, near the corner of West Main and South Randolph street, at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

"RPD officers responded and located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote without identifying the victim nor providing additional details into a suspect or motive.

Friends called Stoner a talented artist and cook who had no enemies.

Cory Stoner, Kyle's younger sister, added he was also a great dad to his five-year-old son.

"He was a tremendous father and one of the most gentle people you’d ever meet," she said.

Stoner, who is originally from Virginia Beach, had lived in Richmond for more than 10 years.

He worked as a cook at the Conch Republic at Rocketts Landing and recently started in the kitchen at Buz and Ned's, his sister said.

"He was a talented musician, artist, cook, a hard worker, and a one-of-a-kind personality," she said. "Kyle was quiet if you didn’t know him, and hilarious once you did."

Anyone with information about this shoot was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.