'Godmother of Soul' Patti LaBelle is coming to Richmond this year

RICHMOND, Va. — "Godmother of Soul" Patti LaBelle will perform at the Altria Theater in Richmond this spring.

LaBelle will be joined by special guest Leela James. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, April 19.

LaBelle's tour accompanies the release of her latest project, "The Gospel According to Patti LaBelle."

"I was born gospel, so it's not like I'm coming back or trying to impress people with this new gospel project. I've always done this. I've never done a whole album. That's the only thing that's missing," LaBelle said in a press release. "I've come full circle where you can say it's a complete project."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

