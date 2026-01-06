Tommie Fund raises over $155,000 for Virginia animal shelters

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that its Tommie Fund raised more than $155,000 last year to support animal shelters across Virginia.

The funds were generated through sales of "Team Tommie" license plates by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

RACC shared the milestone on social media, thanking participating shelters for their dedication to animal welfare.

Twenty-seven shelters requested funding from the Tommie Fund, including facilities in Hanover, Powhatan, Nottoway and Henrico counties.

Sussex County Animal Services of Virginia received the largest allocation at $22,000.

The Tommie Fund was established to honor a brindle pit bull mix named Tommie who was doused with lighter fluid, tied to a fence and set on fire. Richmond Animal Care and Control's efforts to save Tommie gained international attention and prompted widespread donations. Despite the shelter's care, Tommie died from his injuries.

The fund continues Tommie's legacy by supporting animal rescue and care efforts throughout the state.

