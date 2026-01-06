Virginia cancer survivor chairs Women and Wellness luncheon to give back to center that saved her life

RICHMOND, Va. — Farrah Massenburg says there's so much to be excited about as she prepares to chair the 31st annual Women and Wellness luncheon next month.

"We're excited by the 31st year. Excited about being the chair of the Women and Wellness luncheon," Massenburg said.

The excitement also comes from where her journey has taken her and where it's leading her now.

"I'm a walking testimony. I'm a billboard of hope," Massenburg said.

In 2019, Massenburg discovered a lump in her breast while breastfeeding her baby. The wife and mother of four would undergo aggressive chemo treatments, the loss of her hair and a double mastectomy.

"There were moments I was told I was dying, or, 'Your organs are about to shut down,'" Massenburg said.

After her long road to recovery, Massenburg wanted to give back to the cancer center that saved her life.

"It was just that comfort. It was that care. Allowing us to be who we are and not feeling like a patient," Massenberg said.

Part of her way of giving back includes serving on the Women and Wellness Committee. She's the chair of next month's signature luncheon at the Jefferson Hotel. The annual event has raised over $5 million for research and programs at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"The thing we're focusing on is taking it back to the 'we' in wellness because it takes a community. Everybody sees hope differently. But the fact we all see hope is inspiration," Massenburg said.

Olympic hurdler and breast cancer survivor Chaunte Lowe will deliver words of inspiration as the luncheon's keynote speaker.

"It's a lot of metaphors there. There's jumping over the hurdle, jumping over life, jumping over obstacles and winning," Massenburg said.

The Women and Wellness luncheon is Tuesday, Feb. 3 at the Jefferson Hotel.

