How college love story led these Virginia teachers to make beautiful music: 'It's fun'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Davon and Danielle Yonkers, two music teachers who fell in love in college are making beautiful music together in Henrico County.

Davon Yonkers, the Director of Bands at Highland Springs High School, teaches valuable lessons in his classes.

"Band not only teaches you music, it teaches you life skills," he explained.

WTVR

In fact. Mr. Yonkers said a band is like a family. Maybe that is what attracted him to another musician some time ago.

"When we first met, we didn't think we were going to be together,” Danielle Yonkers laughed.

Mrs. Yonkers, who teaches music at Elko Middle School, said the pair met at Norfolk State University when they were in the Spartan Legion.

WTVR

"It's fun. I enjoy it,” Mrs. Yonkers said. “And just to see the growth. That's why I chose middle school, because the growth in middle school they get is so much. And then I send them over to the high school."

And into her husband's classroom.

"It's kind of exciting knowing that my wife is now feeding my band program and my students here at Highland Springs,” Mr. Yonkers said.

There's no question the collaboration is turning out great musicians as the Springers have consistently been winning recognition for more than 15 years.

WTVR Davon and Danielle Yonkers

But it starts even earlier, with a “mom vibe” building a band family before turning them over to dad.

“A sense of family,” Mrs. Yonkers said. “I treat my classes like they're my own – like I birthed them myself. And I tell them, 'Band is a family.'"

