No injuries after SUV crashes into Mechanicsville post office

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A vehicle crashed into a post office lobby in Mechanicsville on Saturday morning, but no injuries were reported, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. at the post office located at 8050 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The SUV smashed through the building and came to a stop in the lobby.

No one was in that part of the building at the time of the crash. Two employees were present but were working in the back of the post office when the incident occurred.

The building did not suffer any structural damage, according to deputies.

Deputies said a mechanical issue with the car was to blame for the incident.

The crash is under investigation by the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.