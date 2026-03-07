Driver flees Hanover traffic stop, crashes in Henrico

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A routine traffic stop in Hanover County turned into a pursuit on Saturday afternoon after a driver decided to flee.

Hanover County Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said the driver was being pulled over for expired tags when they took off.

A short pursuit followed before the driver crashed in neighboring Henrico County at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Mechanicsville Turnpike.

No serious injuries were reported.

Hanover deputies used their drone team to document the crash scene.

