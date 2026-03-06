Petersburg moves closer to parking authority for Old Towne growth: 'We want to continue growing'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Paid parking could be coming to Old Towne Petersburg. A bill that passed through the Senate Finance Committee this morning would allow the city to form a parking authority — and potentially build a $17 million parking deck to keep up with the area's rapid growth.

The push comes as more people live, work, and shop in Downtown and Old Towne than ever before — a trend city leaders say shows no signs of slowing down. A new courthouse under construction in the area will add further demand for parking.

"Parking is definitely an issue here and it's a good issue to have cause we want people to come to the city," Mayor Sam Parham said.

Parham says the city already knows a parking deck will be needed, estimating a structure with 300 to 400 spaces would cost $17 million. The city recently paved and striped a lot in the area, adding dozens of new spaces as a short-term fix.

Del. Kimberly Pope Adams, who is carrying the legislation, says a parking authority would open up options beyond what the city currently has.

"A parking authority allows us to have parking garages and more options besides the normal on-street parking," Adams said.

Under the proposal, the authority could issue bonds to finance the construction of a parking deck and use parking fees to repay them. Some business owners say paid parking is a necessary step.

"So if we want to continue growing, we need to have an organized system ready to go, and I think paid parking is part of it," business owner Susan Steward said.

Fellow business owner Kimberly Ann Calos agreed.

"I have zero concerns because that means we have more parking, better parking," Calos said.

Not everyone is on board. Visitor Tim Dutch said he would rather walk than pay to park.

"Personally, I wouldn't pay to park because I never had an issue with it," Dutch said. "And we're able to walk, it doesn't matter the distance."

Petersburg removed its on-street parking meters in 1994, though some paid lots remained. If the bill is signed by Gov. Spanberger, city council could begin selecting parking authority members in July. Adams cautioned that the legislation doesn't mandate the authority — it simply allows the conversation to move forward.

